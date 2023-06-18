VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County DUI Court recently hosted a ceremony for the 75th and 76th participants graduating from the program at the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex.
The event was hosted during the Lowndes County DUI Court session and recognized two participants that successfully completed the DUI Court program, county officials said.
The purpose of the event was to “celebrate recovery and bring awareness to the hard work, dedication and perseverance of each participant in the program,” county officials said. “In addition, this event hosted a DUI Court alumni guest speaker, Eddie Miller, and highlighted available resources within our community.”
Miller, who graduated from the DUI Court program Dec. 7, 2018, spoke to the audience about his personal life journey and how his substance misuse led him to the DUI Court program, county officials said.
“He shared heartfelt testimony detailing his struggles with substance abuse, how the DUI Court program positively impacted his life and how he ultimately achieved his long-standing sobriety using tools he learned while in the program.”
Miller’s “story, his words and his encouragement shined throughout the courtroom,” county officials said.
Following the guest speaker, two DUI Court participants were recognized for completing the intensive DUI Court program.
“Both of these participants worked extremely hard to turn their lives around and each spoke of their gratitude towards the DUI Court program for supplying them with the skills and tools to achieve and maintain their sobriety after exiting the program,” county officials said.
After the ceremony, light snacks and drinks were provided for the attendees.
The Lowndes DUI Accountability Court program is a post-conviction program. The mission of the Lowndes County DUI Accountability Court program is to confront the underlying substance abuse issues which cause the repetitive pattern of driving impaired with a goal to reduce recidivism through enhanced supervision, substance misuse treatment and individual accountability.
The program is a minimum of 15 months long. Studies have shown that accountability courts are a successful intervention in the court system for leading people living with substance use and mental health disorders out of the justice system and into lives of recovery and stability, county officials said.
Substance misuse and mental health disorders can affect anyone; no one should walk alone on their recovery journey.
The Lowndes County DUI Court will continue to host events throughout the future “to bring awareness of the impact of substance use on our community and how important it is to discuss recovery and provide recovery resources to all individuals,” county officials said.
The Fourth Annual Recovery Walk is scheduled Sept. 22. The public is welcome.
For more information on the Lowndes County DUI Accountability Court program, call Heather Harris, DUI court coordinator, at (229) 671-2895 or email: heather.harris@lowndescounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.