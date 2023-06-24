VALDOSTA – K. Drew Parrish-Bennett of Langdale Vallotton LLP has been elected to serve on the board of governors of the 54,000-member State Bar of Georgia.
Parrish-Bennett will serve in the Southern Judicial Circuit, Post 2 seat on the board, representing Brooks, Colquitt, Echols, Lowndes and Thomas counties, board representatives said in a statement.
She earned her law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Florida in 2012 and then to the State Bar of Georgia in 2013.
Her law practice is focused on wrongful death and personal injury cases, including motor vehicle collisions, medical malpractice, product liability and premises liability, board representatives said.
The board of governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.
The State Bar of Georgia, with offices in Atlanta, Savannah and Tifton, was established in 1964 by the Supreme Court of Georgia as the successor to the Georgia Bar Association, founded in 1884.
All lawyers licensed to practice in Georgia belong to the State Bar.
“Its more than 54,000 members work together to strengthen the constitutional promise of justice for all, promote principles of duty and public service among Georgia’s lawyers, and administer a strict code of legal ethics,” board representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.