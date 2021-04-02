VALDOSTA – The panel to weigh an ethics complaint filed against Mayor Scott James Matheson has set 10 a.m., April 14, as the time and date for its first hearing.
The three-member ethics complaint board set the date Thursday during a meeting with Timothy Tanner, city attorney.
Robert Jefferson, former Southern Circuit Judge Jim Tunison and former Lowndes Solicitor General Richard Shelton met to discuss the logistics of the ethics complaint review process. Jefferson was voted board chairman.
Matheson faces an ethics complaint that he has blurred his role as mayor with his career as a conservative talk radio host.
Thursday, the panel agreed to review the complaint’s allegations against the code of ethics statutes to determine if the complaint has merit.
If no ethics code violations are found, the panel agreed to drop the complaint and deliver its decision to the mayor and Valdosta City Council, within seven days of the decision.
Should the panel find the complaint has merit, a second hearing will be scheduled, involving all necessary audio, visual and physical evidence, and witnesses.
Both sides of the complaint – Matheson and the coalition of the Mary Turner Project, Concerned Clergies of Valdosta, NAACP Lowndes Chapter and the Valdosta-Lowndes Community Alliance that filed the complaint – must declare the names of their witnesses to the panel three business days prior to the second hearing.
Ethics board members discussed allotted times for both sides to speak, adding more details would be determined if a second hearing is deemed necessary.
They also discussed having the complaint and portions of the city ethics code available for viewing to the public attending the April 14 meeting.
Dr. Mark Patrick George, Mary Turner Project coordinator, said he hopes the complaint will go to a second hearing, but feels like he and his coalition have been set up to fail.
The complaint, signed by George, the Rev. Darren Neal, Dr. Bruce Francis and Jimmy Boyd representing the respective organizations, claims Matheson “demonstrated that he is incapable of, and/or uninterested in, representing all citizens of Valdosta equally” in presenting himself as the Valdosta mayor on his weekday radio show Talk 92.1.
The complaint alleges the on-air rhetoric “regularly disseminates inaccurate, divisive, and inflammatory claims that often demonize local citizens and political viewpoints that differ from his own.”
George claims the panel is set to assess the section of the code that covers things such as extortion, embezzlement and nepotism.
“We’re not alleging that the mayor did any of that,” he said, "on the first page of the code of ethics, we’re alleging that the mayor violated the spirit of the code of ethics.”
It’s clear the panel has a different agenda in that they don’t seem to be aiming toward a look at character, he added.
Still, if nothing else, George said, it might give them a chance to get what was originally wanted: a conversation.
“The public will know who the Mayor of Valdosta is – he’s said a number of things that implicate a large percentage of his constituents that he didn’t think were wrong at all,” George said. “He offered no apology – he’s clearly indifferent to it – (and) it sends a message that our City Council doesn’t care that our mayor uses his conservative radio show to speak for the City of Valdosta.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.