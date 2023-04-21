VALDOSTA – Paint in the Park is part of the annual Georgia Cities Week, April 23-29.
On Thursday, April 27, the Neighborhood Development Department will host a Paint in the Park activity at the Unity Park Amphitheater, 301 E. Central Ave., city officials said in a statement.
Residents can participate in “an evening of painting on a canvas and creating beautiful artwork while relaxing at Unity Park,” officials said.
Participation is free and registration is required to ensure everyone has canvas and painting supplies.
“We are excited to host this event during Georgia Cities Week,” said Anetra Riley, Neighborhood Development and Community protections manager. “Paint in the Park provides an opportunity for everyone that calls Valdosta home to celebrate and engage in activities with one another. It is truly a week of celebration of our city.”
For more information, contact (229) 671-3617. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/PaintinthePark.
