VALDOSTA – The Fifth Annual Packards Plus Under the Oak is scheduled 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
The event will be held at Curve of the Oak, 3211 Country Club Drive, follow signs to car show entrance, organizers said in a statement.
The car show features Packards.
“In the spirit of Florida Packard Club founder Tom Kaiser’s Fall Packard Meet, this Fifth Annual Packards Plus Under the Oak will be an informal gathering of Packard Plus cars and people,” organizers said. “Bring your Packard Plus, regardless of condition ... works in progress are welcome, as are originals and show cars.”
Organizers added, “no fees, no judging, just show up and show off.”
More information: Contact Rob Evans at packardss@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.