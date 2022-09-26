violin

The Synergy Twins with their dueling electric violins and singer/actress Violeta Leskyte Cucchiara are scheduled to play Valdosta.

 Submitted Photo

VALDOSTA – The Synergy Twins with their dueling electric violins and singer/actress Violeta Leskyte Cucchiara are scheduled to perform 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the VHS Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard.

The event is presented by VIOLETA, organizers said in a statement, adding the event is "a great evening of entertainment for the entire family." 

For tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../touched-by-music-tickets.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you