VALDOSTA — As drivers cross the overpass on West Hill Avenue, a new sign will catch their eyes.
"Joseph 'Sonny' Vickers Overpass" will forever be alongside the bridge after a dedication ceremony Friday morning to the longtime Valdosta city ouncilman and former interim mayor. Nearly 100 people attended the ceremony to honor Vickers who was the key driver for the overpass construction.
Representing District 3 for more than three decades, Vickers fought for nearly 20 years for the roadway to be constructed over the train tracks crossing West Hill Avenue to help alleviate traffic and shorten commutes for his constituents.
Of the many accomplishments in his career, he said the overpass is the greatest achievement in his time serving the community.
"It's the biggest one," Vickers said.
Larry Hanson, executive director of the Georgia Municipal Association and former Valdosta city manager, agreed, praising Vickers' consistency and motivation to get the overpass for west side residents.
“This is something he worked for for over 25 years,” Hanson said. "When it came to fruition, I knew this overpass must have his name on it."
Hanson said Vickers was elected to a one-year term in 1985 and turned that into a 30-year-plus political career being on City Council and serving as the only Black mayor in city history.
“No person could have been more worthy of that opportunity,” Hanson said.
But the senior councilman is quick to defer to others who had a hand in the projects.
Speakers during the ceremony praised Vickers as a modest man always willing to listen. Those sentiments reflected back on Vickers' own speech and interview with The Valdosta Daily Times where he spent more time commending others and speaking about their contributions than talking about himself.
He thanked his family — about 20 people in the crowd, all adorned in matching T-shirts celebrating Vickers honor.
Family started the effort to name the overpass for Vickers. The dedication was spearheaded by his own daughter, Brenda Vickers Johnson.
"I'm very humbled and honored by this recognition. I did not work for it. Somebody else thought this should be done," he said. "... My daughter and the city did a first-class job and I'm tickled to death."
Vickers Johnson said she knew all about her father's commitment to public service, even if it meant he had less time to spend with her and her siblings growing up.
“He’s always been a public servant,” she said. “He was always working for the betterment of other people."
Ruth Council , a former Valdosta city councilwoman, spoke from her wheelchair in the audience to relay her affections and respect for Vickers.
She recounted how Vickers was alongside her as she ran for City Council and praised his growth and accomplishments.
Council rallied the crowd by having people repeat the phrase “Sonny, bloom where you’re planted because service is the rent you pay for living" after her.
“Sonny, you have paid your rent,” she declared.
Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber heaped praised on Vickers as well calling him a "visionary."
The best quality of the man, Barber said, is Vickers' ability to always listen and hear people.
“He listens to understand. He listens because he cares," Barber said. "You have been listened to and you have been listened to well.”
Despite his humble demeanor, Vickers sprinkled in a little humor during his speech as he jokingly announced his candidacy for the 2023 City Council race as the crowd laughed.
Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Tim Golden both praised and ribbed his long-time friend.
“Sonny and I are in our fifth decade of friendship. He hasn’t aged a day since we first met,” he quipped.
For those who grew up around the area such as State Rep. Dexter Sharper, he knew how important it was to find a solution to train traffic.
“It was a big hassle to get around that train,” he said. “Sometimes it was life or death.”
Sharper said his time learning from Vickers both in the community and on the Valdosta City Council inspired him personally and thanked Vickers as a mentor.
“I don’t think I’d be where I am as a state representative without your mentorship,” he said.
Like Sharper, Vickers has traversed the overpass countless times and driven on West Hill Avenue for decades, but his first time on the overpass bearing his name will be different.
When he rolls by the brown sign with his name etched in white, he'll think of the many people who helped build the bridge and aided him throughout his three decades of public service.
"I'm going to smile and say, 'thank God,'" Vickers said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.