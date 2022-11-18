VALDOSTA – Outreach Angels has increased its coverage area.
Founded in Thomasville in 2021, the nonprofit has “shifted its focus to a new interest group – and it’s personal,” said Courtney Kelleigh, the organization founder .
The program will serve South Georgia through South Florida networking services, programs, people – experts, to fill the gaps in women’s outreach as an auxiliary or “safety net,” according to a statement from the organization.
Outreach Angels has been known for mental health outreach and events in areas surrounding Thomasville.
Kelleigh said she was assaulted while pursuing a medical career.
“It’s horrible and so disappointing,” she said.
The event was a punctuation mark on her plans that incited a desire to shift gears, she said. She was unable to find help, so she decided to found a group to help women.
“I knew then I’d have to take it very seriously and it’s now a women’s rights issue,” she said.
The assault spurred the Women’s Advocacy Network to support women helping others.
“It’s ironic because several years ago my brother and I came to Florida once for a special cause, we were running a marathon for my very sick father. ... I didn’t expect to be placed in a circumstance that would define me,” she said. “I’m sure many other women this has happened to feel the same way.”
Valdosta and Tifton residents can access new services by calling the help line 24 hours a day at 850–242–1858.
“I’m studying for professional exams, writing a book, healing and building – using what happens to me on a daily basis through this matter as a program guideline for the Women’s Advocacy Network,” she said.
More information: Visit www.outreachangels.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.