LAKE PARK – Santa may have sleigh bells but the sound of roaring engines on U.S. 41 means the Outback Riders annual toy ride has come to town.
For the 28th year, bikers gathered together in Lake Park with toys strapped to their motorcycles to travel up to Five Points Shopping Center in Valdosta.
Don Brotherton, a longtime organizer of the event, said 652 bikes participated with hundreds of toys and $4,450 donated for the Empty Stocking Fund.
Collected toys are donated to the Salvation Army to be distributed to children in Lowndes and surrounding counties as part of the Empty Stocking Fund, sponsored by the Salvation Army, The Valdosta Daily Times and Guardian Bank.
The 2020 ride started at Cowboy's Fire Pit Grill and Bar, a change from the norm but one the Cowboy's staff welcomed.
Cowboy employees Nicole Belote and Elsa Gonzalez stood outside the venue serving drinks to riders as they lined up.
Belote, an employee of Cowboy's since it first opened six years ago, said many of the riders are regulars at the establishment and they truly “carry this bar.” Cowboy's is involved in several other events such as poker runs geared toward the motorcycle community.
Mack Anderson is one of the riders who made a return to the event this year, donning a Harley Davidson mask to match his Harley Ultra Classic.
“I do it because it's a good cause and I love to ride,” Anderson said.
Jerrell and Trey Johnson brought their bikes out for the event. For Jerrell, who was riding for the second time, he said he likes seeing everyone come together and enjoy the day.
Trey was a first time rider this year. While it was the good cause that brought him out, he noted he also enjoyed getting to see everyone else's bikes.
The motorcycles traveled from Lake Park to cheering spectators in Downtown Valdosta and along North Ashley Street to end at Five Points.
