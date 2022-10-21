VALDOSTA – Valdosta protesters continue to push back against the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal and Georgia’s abortion laws through an “Our Body, Our Choice” women’s march.
A Chance to Initiate Opportunities Now, Valdosta State University’s sociology club, and Collegiate Women of VSU are spearheading a rally to “advocate for women’s bodily autonomy”, which will take place 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, according to David “D.J.” Davis, ACTION president.
The march will start at the VSU Student Union and will conclude at downtown’s Unity Park, where protesters will hear remarks from state school superintendent candidate Alisha Thomas Searcy, pastor Dr. Angela Bates, pastor Renee Gee Theophile and VSU student Atalya Manchester.
Confirmed guests include state Rep. Dexter Sharper, District 177, and U.S. Rep. candidate Darrius Butler. Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams will also send out a personalized message in support of the march.
Kayla Ellis, president of CWVSU, said the organization sought to collaborate with ACTION on a women’s march to “bring attention to many of the issues women are facing.”
“This topic is so important because it not only affects our generation but it will affect the generations of children we bring into the world. This climate is not something we would want for our children, so we are using our voices to stand up in a peaceful and respectful way,” she said.
For more information on ACTION and CWVSU’s latest projects, call (229) 740-3207.
