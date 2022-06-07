TIFTON — Sen. Jon Ossoff said he's been developing relationships with the farmers and growers of Georgia.
Ossoff met with South Georgia leaders early this month at the headquarters of the Georgia Pecan Growers Association to consult with them about his plans to support the agricultural industry of Georgia, and the people who keep it running.
He said he would work to have the 2023 version of the Farm Bill passed in the Senate and is meeting with farmers and growers across Georgia to secure a better understanding of their needs.
The Farm Bill is a package focused on providing ample support to the agricultural industry. However, it is set to expire in 2023, requiring Congress to draft a new version to benefit American farmers.
"There's much more that I'm eager to do as we take on the Farm Bill in the Senate next year but that begins with listening," Ossoff said. "So today, in meeting with folks who are producing cotton, peanuts, pecans, many of the crops, staples, commodities that are key exports for the state of Georgia, it was a great opportunity to connect with Georgia farmers and growers and understand their needs.
"I will take these conversations and the quality time that we've spent together back to the Senate and continue to be a champion for agriculture for the state of Georgia."
Ossoff said his work to help farmers includes securing resources for Georgia farmers and programs to fight pests and hazards such as whiteflies and aflatoxin.
As for the upcoming Farm Bill, Ossoff said he hopes to implement reductions to the prices of key agricultural inputs, expanding access to export markets, a reduction of trade barriers in other countries and an increased focus on Georgia products and domestic demand.
Ossoff encourages Georgia farmers and growers to contact him if they have any questions or concerns, and assured them he would maintain contact with them, too.
"Every time I sit down with constituents, producers, farmers, businesspeople," Ossoff said, "it helps me to understand their needs and to be a more effective champion for them."
