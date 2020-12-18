VALDOSTA – Jon Ossoff, Democratic candidate for a U.S. Senate seat, campaigned here Friday as more than a hundred participants on foot and in cars cheered and honked their support.
Introducing Ossoff were entertainers, religious figures, local politicians and Daniel Blackman, Democratic candidate for Public Service Commission District 4.
Ossoff said he was more than elated with the support but reminded the South Georgia crowd he plans to support them if he wins election against incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue.
Ossoff discussed hardships faced by rural hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said if elected one goal is to make sure hospitals have help when they need it.
“The closure of all these hospitals over the last 10 years is a tragedy and we have the opportunity now to deliver the resources to reopen hospitals that have closed (and) no longer serve communities in rural Georgia,” he said.
Ossoff said resources are needed for health care facilities, criminal justice reform, economic relief and investment in infrastructure. And it starts locally, by giving that relief to families and small businesses.
“These are programs that should unite us as Georgians and we need to come back together as a people after four years of division,” he said.
“We can make sure South Georgia Medical Center has all the resources it needs not just to serve the community but to grow in its capacity,” he said. “We can invest in infrastructure to expand rural broadband internet access to upgrade public schools.”
But to achieve these things, he said everyone has to get out and vote either during the ongoing early voting period or Jan. 5.
Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate seats, face Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both Republican incumbents, respectively in the runoff race for both Georgia Senate seats.
The election will decide which party has control of the Senate.
Blackman faces Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald for Public Service Commission District 4 in the runoff.
Early voting days for Lowndes County run from Dec. 14-31. Early voting hours on Dec. 19, are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Dec. 21-23.
The Lowndes County Elections Office is closed Dec. 24-27 for the Christmas holiday but will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Dec. 28-31.
All registered voters will need to bring a government-issued photo ID as they come to vote at the Elections Office, 2808 N. Oak St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.