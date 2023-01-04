VALDOSTA – Valdosta Symphony Orchestra seeks South Georgia singers to participate in the performance of composer Johannes Brahms’ “Ein Deutsches Requiem.”
“We are looking for singers with experience in a church, school or community chorus who enjoy or would like the opportunity to perform with a professional orchestra,” said Clell E. Wright, Valdosta State University director of choral activities. “The ability to read music and to learn quickly is advantageous as rehearsals will be paced very quickly.”
The performance is with the Valdosta Symphony Orchestra and the combined choirs of Valdosta State University, Wright added, including the community choir, Musical Union.
The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., March 25, Whitehead Auditorium, VSU Fine Arts Building.
Rehearsals will be held 7-9 p.m. each Monday, starting Jan. 9, in Powell Recital Hall which is on the north end of the main campus on Georgia Avenue, across from the Student Health Building, Wright said.
“The week of the concert will likely involve a rehearsal with the orchestra Thursday, March 23, and Friday, March 24,” he added. “Those rehearsals will probably be held at 7 p.m.”
Scores are available for participants.
Interested singers should contact Wright at clewright@valdosta.edu or (229) 333-5812.
