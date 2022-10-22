VALDOSTA – James Nunn, Navy (retired), will turn 98 on Oct. 24, representatives of The Orchard said in a statement.
He served in World War II, Korean War, Cold War, Vietnam War, they added.
Nunn retired from the the Navy in 1967 after serving 25 years. He was one of only six at the time with the highest ranking for a civilian in the Navy – E9 Aviation Metalsmith, according to family. He wrote training manuals for the Navy for three years.
He has been all over the Mediterranean Sea and was in Antarctica in 1946. He was a leading chief of a carrier air wing.
He married his childhood sweetheart, Rachel Madeline Deas. Both were born in Hamilton County, Fla., and were married for 71 years until her death in 2015.
They lived in Jennings, Fla., from 1967 until he moved to The Orchard at Stone Creek in 2019.
They have two sons, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A birthday celebration is planned for Sunday, Oct. 23, at The Orchard.
