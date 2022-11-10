VALDOSTA – In anticipation of the upcoming Veterans Day, Lowndes County has launched Operation Green Light, a new national collaborative initiative of the National Association of Counties to support military veterans by illuminating buildings green from Nov. 7-13.
The Lowndes County Commission made an official proclamation at the Nov. 8 meeting to help raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available at the county, state and federal level to assist veterans and their families.
The new national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers, building upon the successful efforts of the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021, county officials said in a statement.
Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter encourages all the residents “to recognize the importance of honoring all those who may have measurable sacrifices to preserve freedom” by displaying a green light in a window of their place of business or residence
“Since the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, our nation’s voluntary military force members, and their families, have made immense sacrifices for our safety and security over a two-decade period. Similar to the sacrifices of previous generations of our armed forces, this service to the country also often results in significant stress to many of the veterans who served in times of war and conflict. We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service mattered, that we are grateful for their sacrifices and that it is now our turn to make sure they are served by their county government and our community,” he said.
Denise Winfrey, president of NACo, said by shining a green light, veterans know they are seen, appreciated and supported. While this event is focused around the week of Veterans Day (Nov. 7-13), participants are encouraged to continue shining the light year-round. Residents can share their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight.
“Operation Green Light is a simple way to express our collective appreciation for the public service of our veterans. We encourage everyone to join us in displaying a green light for our veterans and to also reflect on how we, as a nation and at the county level, assist our military service personnel back into civilian life upon completion of their service to our country,” she said.
Visit naco.org/operationgreenlight for more information and links to resources available to veterans.
