Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 66F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions likely. Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 66F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.