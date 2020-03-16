Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: March 16, 2020 @ 4:03 pm
Your News. Your Voice. Your Times.
Open Bible School is also closing for the next two weeks, according to school officials Monday. The school will be closed through March 27.The majority of South Georgia schools announced last Friday they have closed for at least two weeks.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get news, sports, deals and more delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.