VALDOSTA – One person had to be treated following an early Monday morning structure fire at the 2000 block of Lasalle Drive, according to city officials.
The cause of the fire was an extension cord overloaded by a space heater, city officials said in a statement.
The Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at about 1:30 a.m. when crew members saw light smoke coming from the home, according to a city statement.
Upon entering the home, firefighters saw a mattress on fire in the bedroom and were able to extinguish it in less than two minutes, the statement read.
An occupant who suffered smoke inhalation was treated and transported by South Georgia Medical Center Emergency Medical Services, the statement read. The fire caused moderate smoke and water damage to the home, according to the city.
The residents stayed with nearby relatives after the fire, city officials said.
There were a total of 12 fire personnel on the scene. Valdosta Police Department and SGMC EMS assisted with on-scene operations, the city said.
