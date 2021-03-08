VALDOSTA — A shooting left one person dead and another wounded Monday, Valdosta police said.
At 10:26 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 900 block of McAfina Trail after E911 received a phone call about two people being shot, the Valdosta Police Department said in a statement.
Officers rendered aid; when EMTs arrived, they confirmed that a 21-year-old male was dead.
A 20-year-old woman had been wounded by a gunshot and taken to the hospital, where she was in stable condition, the statement said.
The shooting was an isolated incident, police said. Because of the ongoing investigation, victims’ names have not been released.
“This is a senseless act of violence that occurred right in the middle of a neighborhood while children were outside playing,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement. “We hope citizens come forward to help us give the victims’ families answers and get this dangerous person off the streets.”
Police ask anyone with any information to contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or call the Crime Tip Line, (229) 293-3091.
