VALDOSTA – One person is dead and three were injured Thursday morning following a four-vehicle incident, according to a statement released Friday morning by the Valdosta Police Department.
At approximately 6 a.m. Thursday, June 15, an accident involving four vehicles, including an overturned tractor trailer hauling logs, occurred along the 1000 block of East Hill Avenue, police said.
"When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the vehicles was an overturned tractor trailer hauling logs and it had struck a pickup truck," police said. "The occupant of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased on scene. Three people were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."
Police did not release the name of the person killed in the incident.
The roadway was closed for several hours, so the vehicles and logs could be removed. Members of the Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit responded to conduct the ongoing investigation.
