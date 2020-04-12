VALDOSTA – A 35-year-old man is dead from an apparent gunshot wound late Saturday night, Valdosta police reported Sunday morning.
Valdosta Police Department detectives have identified a person of interest but no arrest had been reported as of late Sunday morning, according to the statement released by Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.
Authorities have not released the identity of the man shot and killed because the investigation continues.
The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday at a 2400 block Bemiss Road residence, police said. 911 dispatchers received a call about a person who had been shot.
"Upon arrival, officers found a 35-year-old male victim deceased on scene, with apparent gunshot wounds to his body," according to the VPD statement. "Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department and crime-scene personnel responded to the scene to investigate the incident, which is being treated as a homicide."
The death is considered an isolated incident, police said.
