VALDOSTA – One more case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Lowndes County as of Thursday morning, according to the noon update of the Georgia Department of Health daily status report.
The added case brings the county total to 76 cases, per the report.
Lowndes has had three deaths due to the coronavirus, according to the report.
Additionally, South Georgia Medical Center was treating 17 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to its daily report.
The hospital has discharged 25 COVID-19 patients and had 10 patients waiting for testing results as of the same time, per the report.
Eight SGMC patients have died from the coronavirus.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The SGMC COVID-19 report updates daily at 12:30 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
This story was updated at 1:02 p.m. April 16.
