VALDOSTA — A leisurely ride through the Downtown Valdosta streets was smooth this week as the city introduced the community to its new micro-transit program, Valdosta On-Demand.
Hands on the wheel, driver William Avery guided one of the city’s seven black, yellow and white minivans through the area – Valdosta On-Demand on both sides of the vehicle.
The addition is the city’s answer to what Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson categorized as a need rather than a want at a recent ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park.
“This is something all of us here identified decades ago as a need in this community,” he said. “ … No more talking. No more walking.”
The City of Valdosta launched the transportation system, operated by the transit company Via, with community leaders and supporters in attendance Tuesday.
Members of the media, county officials and local business people received the opportunity to cruise in the five-passenger vehicles that come equipped with a transparent divider between the driver and passenger for health safety.
City officials said they are optimistic about the future of the new program as they said launch day began busily with residents consistently using the system.
During the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Valdosta Councilwoman Sandra Tooley talked about the road leading to Valdosta On-Demand.
“The journey may have started off a little tough but with persistence and with determination, the success for the completion is wonderful,” she said. “It feels so good, and our completion is that we are here today for public transportation for the City of Valdosta.”
A tap on a cell-phone app jumpstarts a resident’s ride with Valdosta On-Demand.
After downloading the app to their Android or iPhone device, people can set their to and from destinations when booking a ride. They can also add the number of passengers.
Pre-scheduled rides are available and credit/debit cards can be stored.
Valdosta City Manager Mark Barber said future expansions are based on data gathered by Via but he is hopeful the city will obtain more vehicles.
The cost of a one-way trip is $2 and $1 for “each additional member of your party,” according to the city.
Visit https://bit.ly/2QF4L6p for more information.
