VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Board of Education voted Tuesday to demolish the old Valdosta High School building located on Barack Obama Boulevard.
In October 2021, the board voted to move forward with the process by developing a request for proposal to hire a realtor to market the facility.
In June 2021, Valdosta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason proposed the board of education place the facility on the market as most of it is not in proper working condition.
At the March work session, Kaci Nobles, city schools director of facilities, presented the board with information regarding the demolition of the old VHS.
An asbestos survey will be conducted to determine the cost of the demolition.
If the building is found with asbestos, the cost is $6 per square foot for a total of $1.2 million; without asbestos, the cost is $5 per square foot for a total of $1 million, Nobles said.
“In the facilities meeting, we discussed demolishing the building and keeping the 62 acres of land for future development,” Cason said.
The Performing Arts Center, band room, ninth-grade building and extension will remain on the Barack Obama Boulevard site.
