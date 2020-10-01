VALDOSTA – After the success of Georgia Beer Company's Oktoberfest event last year, the brewery brings it back for 2020.
The 2019 Oktoberfest marked the first for GBC; owners Chris Jones and Jack “J. Ryce” Martin wanted to bring long-standing German tradition to Valdosta.
“We came up with the idea from going to Helen, Ga., for Oktoberfest,” Jones said in a 2019 Valdosta Daily Times interview. “That's where we had our first idea for a brewery and since then we've always wanted to throw a big Oktoberfest and show how much fun it can be.”
Bringing in Oktoberfest means bringing in traditional foods such as schnitzel and brats and live polka music with the Johnny Koenig Band.
A new year also means a new Oktoberfest queen.
Denise Peters was named the 2019 Oktoberfest queen after competing against Lisa Niemi, Sandra Di Pietro and Cindy Heidkanp.
To claim her title, Peters had to compete against the other contestants by answering beer knowledge questions and holding a stein the longest. She was also judged on Dirndle authenticity and accessories. Part of Peters' duties last year included returning in 2020 to crown her successor.
Oktoberfest activities kick off 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, and continue through Sunday, Oct. 4.
The 2020 Miss Oktoberfest Pageant will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
More details can be found on the Georgia Beer Company Facebook page.
