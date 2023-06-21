VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta wants residents to learn about local ordinances.
Anetra Riley, neighborhood development and community protection manager, wants residents to know that ordinances are in place to help protect the community, city officials said in a statement.
“Ordinances are not established to hinder citizens; they are in place to inform and protect the health and welfare of the community,” Riley said.
According to local ordinance section 42-112, property owners’ lawns cannot exceed eight inches and they must remove weeds and vines, and owners are responsible for maintaining their property up to the sidewalk or highway.
Residents are not permitted to have abandoned vehicles with deflated tires. If abandoned vehicles are on private property, they must be covered and vacant lots cannot be used as storage space, city officials said.
Residents should know that all fences in their front yards cannot be taller than four feet, city officials said.
“One way to ‘Love Where You Live’ is to become familiar with the City of Valdosta ordinances,” said Anthony Musgrove, public works administrator.
City officials said an ongoing issue is the need for properly disposing of litter.
“Many of the city’s departments do an exceptional job collecting and removing litter from alongside or near streets and waterways,” city officials said. “However, the issue continues; therefore, we encourage all citizens to read and follow the litter ordinance in Chapter 82, Solid Waste Section 82-1.”
For more information regarding residents and property ordinances, visit www.valdostacity.com/municipal-code-ordinances.
