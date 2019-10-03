Plentiful sunshine. High near 95F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 3, 2019 @ 9:12 am
Amanda M. Usher | The Valdosta Daily Times Fire officials are investigating a fire on North Troup Street near East Magnolia Street.
VALDOSTA – Fire officials currently have North Troup Street from East Central Avenue to Minnie Martin Drive and and parts of East Magnolia Street blocked. Avoid the area. More details to come.
