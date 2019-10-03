Troup Fire

Amanda M. Usher | The Valdosta Daily Times Fire officials are investigating a fire on North Troup Street near East Magnolia Street. 

VALDOSTA – Fire officials currently have North Troup Street from East Central Avenue to Minnie Martin Drive and and parts of East Magnolia Street blocked. Avoid the area. More details to come.

