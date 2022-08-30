fire

City firefighters work a fire at a Valdosta hotel.

 Submitted Photo

VALDOSTA — A fire at a Valdosta hotel was intentionally set, officials said.

At 4:57 p.m. Monday, the Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched to the Valdosta Regency Inn, 2110 W. Hill Ave., according to a statement from the city.

The first fire unit, arriving within three minutes, found heavy smoke and flames coming from a hotel room window on the second floor.

The fire department brought the blaze under control as Valdosta Police Department officers assisted with evacuation. South Georgia Medical Center helped with on-scene operations.

The fire was intentionally set, the city said.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you