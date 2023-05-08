ATLANTA — City or county government employees who solicit or accept donations for election-related purposes can now be charged with a felony under new law signed by Ga. Gov. Brian Kemp.
Kemp signed the law May 3, alongside conservative supporters, who lauded the signing and posted pictures of the event on social media.
“Such an honor to join (Kemp) for the signing of SB 222 — the new ban on outside money in Georgia elections," said Kelly Loeffler, a former Georgia U.S. senator who lost her seat to Democrat Raphael Warnock in a January 2021 runoff. “Grateful to the conservative lawmakers who championed this law — and proud of my team at (Greater Georgia), who have led the fight to end ‘Zuckerbucks’ in our state.”
Georgia state Sen. Max Burns tweeted a photo of the signing.
Republican efforts nationwide to restrict outside funding for elections comes after millions of dollars were donated to election offices across the country in 2020 as departments were tasked with navigating the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Republicans have asserted that many Democrat area elections offices received massive private donations, most notably from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He and his wife reportedly donated more than $400 million to two nonprofits that dispersed grants to election agencies that applied amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Following unsuccessful elections for Republican candidates in the 2020 general election, Georgia was among several GOP-led legislatures that passed reforms to votings.
In part, Georgia’s 2021 election overhaul bill, Senate Bill 202, prohibited elections superintendents from accepting funding, grants or gifts from any source other than the county, municipality, state or federal government.
To further “clarify the intent” of that law, according to the lead sponsor Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, SB 222 further restricts county and city employees from soliciting and accepting grants or funding for its elections departments.
Election-related grants or funding can only be administered from the state elections board and the federal government under the new law, ultimately preventing localities from applying for grants they often receive through nonprofits.
Violation of the new law constitutes a felony with punishment ranging from one year in prison to no less than a $10,000 fine.
The new law allows the donation or use of locations for voting purposes, services provided by individuals without pay, or goods valued at less than $500.
Democrats have argued against the bill, with many stating the negative fiscal impact the law could have on elections departments that may already be underfunded.
“All because I guess we think a county receiving money to offset costs for unnecessary and expensive elections equipment is an illegitimate outside influence,” Atlanta Democrat Saira Draper of Atlanta said before the final vote in the legislature in March. “Why do we presume the (State Elections Board) knows better what our counties need than our counties … Instead of crafting laws to prevent counties from getting the resources we need, why don't we encourage all of our counties to apply for grants.”
SB 222 comes after Republican lawmakers have argued that the DeKalb County elections department, located in a heavily Democratic metro-Atlanta county, attempted to circumvent the 2021 law when it was awarded a $2 million grant last year from the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence.
Dele Lowman Smith, chair of the DeKalb County Board of Elections in metro Atlanta, told a House committed March 15 that the funding was applied for by the county's finance department.
"I take issue with language in this bill saying that we can only use lawfully appropriated public funds. Once a board of commissioners accepts those funds and then allocates them, they become lawfully appropriated public funds," Lowman Smith said in reference to SB 222.
An original version of SB 222 would have required DeKalb County or any local government, government employee, or election official who accepted a contribution, donation, service or anything else of value to conduct elections on or after Jan. 1, 2023, to return the contribution or donation within 14 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.