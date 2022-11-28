VALDOSTA — Dance Arts Valdosta presents the 51st performance of “The Nutcracker” at Valdosta Performing Arts Center this week.
For the first time in 50 years, Dance Arts will be transforming a new space for “The Nutcracker” performances.
“This year moving into a new venue and adapting to new space we have had a lot of creativity to rework elements of the show,” Allison Shenton, artistic director, said.
“Each year we try to grow and change and there is a lot of excitement and surprises planned for the community.”
Opening night is 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. Additional performances are 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and two performances scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, with a narrated show at 1 p.m. and a show at 7 p.m., Valdosta Performing Arts Center, 3101 Barack Obama Boulevard. Students and staff have been working for months to prepare for the holiday classic.
Shenton said Dance Arts invites the community to experience the magical show and create cherished memory for their families. The main cast includes Clara: Norah Raw and Katie Raabe; Caviler: David Brandon; Sugar Plum Fairy: Elizabeth Grace Gibbs and Madi Carter; The Nutcracker Prince: Landon Gibbs; Drosselmeyer: Eric Nielsen.
Tickets are available online, visit danceartsvaldosta.com or can be purchased an hour before the show at the box office.
