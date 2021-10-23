VALDOSTA — South Georgia Medical Center reported only 14 hospitalized COVID-19 patients Friday – a drop of nearly 100 patients from the height of the delta variant surge.
SGMC reported 113 hospitalized virus patients Aug. 22. Fourteen is the lowest number of hospitalized virus patients since about July 22 at SGMC.
However, COVID-19-related deaths have continued this week.
The county has reported 217 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The county has reported six virus-related deaths this week.
South Georgia Medical Center reported a death Friday, rising to 440 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. SGMC reported no virus deaths for the majority of this week. Not all patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes County has reported more than 10,900 virus cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the GDPH.
There have been more than 10,225 antigen positive cases reported in Lowndes and 87 probable deaths since the pandemic began, according to the report.
SGMC reported that 57 is the average age of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients and 55 is the average age for ventilated patients, according to data taken between Oct. 15-21.
Other data provided by the hospital includes that 78% of the 14 hospitalized patients were unvaccinated. Eighty-five percent of the ventilated patients are unvaccinated.
SGMC has released 2,307 patients who were diagnosed with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
SGMC has reported 43,614 vaccinations administered.
