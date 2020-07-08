JASPER, Fla. — Three arrests have been made in the theft of 43 guns from a Jasper business June 8, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Jasper Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives jointly investigated the late-night burglary at Jasper Hardware, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Two of the suspects were arrested June 22, the statement said.
The next day, a be on the lookout was issued for a vehicle believed to be occupied by one of the suspects; it was spotted in St. Johns County and a chase ensued, according to the statement. The vehicle wrecked and the driver fled on foot, according to the sheriff’s office. A warrant has been obtained for the driver, the statement said.
During this time period, Suwannee County had a burglary of 17 guns, the sheriff’s office said. Three suspects arrested in Hamilton County are also charged with the Suwannee burglary, according to the statement.
Isaiah Aaron, 20, of Jasper is charged with armed burglary and theft of weapons; the other two suspects are juveniles, Hamilton County Sheriff Harrell Reid said.
