Updated: August 3, 2020 @ 4:08 pm
JASPER, Fla. — An elderly man was Hamilton County’s third COVID-19-related death, state officials said.
The man, age 85, was hospitalized at the time of his death, according to a Florida Department of Health statement released last week.
