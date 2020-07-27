TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida COVID-19 cases rose by nearly 9,000 people Monday and the state suffered another 77 deaths from Sunday to Monday, according to the Florida Health Department.
Florida rose to 432,747 cases across the state Sunday, according to Florida health officials.
The state reports 5,931 Floridians have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
In Suwannee County, by Monday, cases rose by 11 to 1,007 residents testing positive since the outbreak began and related deaths remained at 27.
