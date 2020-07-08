MADISON, Fla. — A Live Oak man was arrested Sunday in connection to a robbery involving a sawed-off shotgun, according to the sheriff’s office.
At 12:42 p.m., a deputy was dispatched to a home on N.E. Drew Way in reference to an armed robbery complaint, according to a Madison County Sheriff’s Office statement.
Before arriving, the deputy met with the victim, who said he had gone to his former Drew Way home to retrieve his belongings; when he knocked on the door, a man opened the door and pointed a shotgun at him, the statement said.
The victim said he was forced into the residence and empty his pockets of all his money while the man chambered a round, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies went to the house and contacted the suspect, who denied the robbery but admitted pointing the shotgun, saying he thought the victim had a pocket knife, the statement said.
Deputies found the shotgun, chambered with an unspent slug round, and retrieved the money, in denominations described by the victim, from the suspect’s wallet and a TV stand, the sheriff’s office said.
Kenneth Preston Ray Harris, 25, of Live Oak, Fla., is charged with aggravated assault – intent to commit a felony, robbery with a deadly weapon / firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by convicted felon snd possession of a short-barreled shotgun, according to the statement.
