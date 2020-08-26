JASPER, Fla. — Hamilton County residents hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for money to help pay for essentials under a plan approved by the Board of Commissioners Aug. 4.
The Human Services Program uses $180,000 of the county’s allocation from the federal CARES act to aid Hamilton County families, according to a posting on the commission’s website.
People who have lost jobs or had their income significantly cut due to the pandemic can qualify for up to $2,000 per household to help pay for rent, mortgage and electric payments.
The program only covers costs not already paid for by insurance or other federal programs.
Applications are available at the Hamilton County coordinator’s office in the Courthouse Annex. Forms can also be downloaded from the commission’s website, https://hamiltoncountyfl.com/hamilton-cares/, completed and emailed back to hamiltoncares@hamiltoneoc.com.
The funding program is first-come, first-serve. Help is available 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday by calling (386) 855-3608 or (386) 855-3609, as well as emailing hamiltoncares@hamiltoneoc.com.
Applications will be taken through Thursday, Oct. 15, or when funds are exhausted.
Separately, the Hamilton County Commission adopted a program to help small businesses hit by the pandemic. The business grants program provides qualified firms with fewer than 100 workers with $5,000.
Applications for the business aid program are available at all the same locations, phone numbers and websites as for the family-aid program.
