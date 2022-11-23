VALDOSTA — North Valdosta Dental Care hosted its Fifth Annual Smiles For FREEdom event on Nov. 11.
The day started with a proclamation by Mayor Scott Matheson declaring the event as a Smiles For Freedom Day, company representatives said in a statement.
The ceremony included an opening prayer by the Rev. Anthony McPhail, singing of the national anthem by Tim Warriner and opening comments by Dr. Brad Bynum.
Bynum, owner of North Valdosta Dental Care, was introduced to Smiles for FREEdom at a national dental meeting.
“He immediately knew that he wanted to give back to his community and provide free dental services to veterans,” company representatives said.
Smiles for FREEdom is a nonprofit organization designed to provide free dental care services for veterans and active service members within the community.
“Dental care is a growing need in our country and approximately less than 10% of veterans qualify for dental services,” company representatives said. “In order to qualify for VA dental care, a veteran must be considered 100% disabled or have been specifically dentally harmed while in service.
“With the importance that dental health places an impact on general health, it is important for us to help those who have served our country and communities.”
All services provided were free.
“All work provided was done at the highest standards of quality and care that we would provide on any given day to our wonderful patients,” company representatives said. “A total of $140,761 has been donated in the past five years.”
Dr. Denton Hardie, Dr. Dylan Holtman and Dr. Carolyn Allen also volunteered their time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.