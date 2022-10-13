VALDOSTA – A luxury living complex and mixed-use development is coming to the city.
Twenty3Twenty, a four-story, 165-unit complex with adjacent commercial/office buildings, is planned for a site at 2320 North Patterson Street, directly across the street from the South Georgia Medical Center at the southwest corner of the intersection of North Patterson Street and Roosevelt Drive, according to a statement from True North Companies.
Matt Martin, city planning and zoning administrator, explained to Valdosta City Council at a recent meeting that the property contains a vacant two-story office building that the developer is proposing to redevelop into a residential and commercial space marketed to young professionals.
True North Companies further clarified in its proposal that the apartments will not be intended for student housing and will be advertised accordingly.
“An important component of this property’s history is its original planned development approval from 2007, which featured a five-level parking deck and an 11-story building with a majority of the space being planned for medical/professional offices. Due to major changes in the economy after 2007, this project was never constructed. There were several later attempts to instead develop the property in separate portions under new designs – which again were never fully implemented,” Martin said in his report.
“Now, the current proposal reflects a complete redesign of a master plan that is lesser in scale and intensity overall but still mixed-use. Its tallest building is four-story and the overall total building area on the property is reduced to about 235,000 square feet with a much greater emphasis on residential development instead of office/retail. With the proposed good quality design and appropriate safeguards and limitations in place to protect the adjacent residential areas, this new Planned Development proposal will fit in very well with this area and actively support the SGMC and VSU institutions.”
City Council approved a rezone of the property for mixed-use development on property that is split-zoned residential-professional, conditional residential-professional and conditional community-commercial.
Amenities for the site will include a clubhouse, leasing center, fitness center and metal shade structures along with several “resort-style” features such as a lagoon-style pool, grill stations, dog park and a fire pit.
Contemplated uses for the commercial portion include medical offices and supplies, pharmacy, coffee shop, café, florist, dry cleaners, gift shop and self-storage.
Company representatives have confirmed that at least 10,000 square feet of the space will be used as a co-working event and conference space for residents and nonresidents.
Twenty3Twenty’s proposal also addressed traffic concerns and anticipates a new left turn movement will be permitted at the lighted intersection on North Patterson. These designs reflect a re-alignment of the northern entry drive, which will shift the drive to accommodate additional parking in the commercial area and create a dedicated residential entry corridor into the apartment community.
Other proposed designs also introduce a paving pattern to "announce" transitions between residential and commercial areas and allow commercial and residential parking areas to remain physically distinct, while allowing for sharing of parking spaces when needed providing two points of entry/exit to the non-residential areas.
A total of 222 parking spaces will be provided for the residential development.
A target opening will be announced at a future date.
True North Companies developed the Lowndes County Judicial & Administrative Complex and North Oak Square Premier Shopping Center in Valdosta.
The company also operates mixed-use and multi-family facilities in Roswell, Kennesaw and Macon.
