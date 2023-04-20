HAHIRA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority is inviting the public to an open house at the new North Lowndes Sports Complex this weekend.
It’s scheduled for 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at 7715 Sonny Rogers Memorial Drive, organizers said in a statement.
The event is free to attend and no registration is necessary. VLPRA will set up a few areas for soccer drills, have games and provide free refreshments while supplies last.
Residents are welcome to bring their own soccer balls, footballs or Frisbees to play, organizers said.
All children must be accompanied by an adult and no pets are allowed on the fields, organizers said.
The North Lowndes Sports Complex is an addition to North Lowndes Park in Hahira. The Lowndes County special purpose local option sales tax project was completed in two phases and added eight fields with sports lighting, paved parking, a concession/restroom building and a maintenance building.
The complex is connected to North Lowndes Park, which is home to a multipurpose field, skate park, pavilion and walking path.
