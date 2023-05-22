VALDOSTA — The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce has announced an upcoming nonprofit speed dating event, hosted by Valdosta Young Professionals in partnership with program sponsor Georgia Power and event sponsor Greater Valdosta United Way.
The event aims to bridge the gap between young professionals and local nonprofits, providing a platform for them to connect and explore potential collaborations, organizers said in a statement.
Scheduled to take place 5-7 p.m., June 1, the nonprofit speed dating event will be held at the Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
The inaugural event is "designed to facilitate meaningful interactions between young professionals and nonprofits, fostering mutually beneficial relationships that contribute to the community's overall growth and development," organizers said.
"Through this unique networking opportunity, attendees will have the chance to meet representatives from a diverse range of nonprofits in the area. Participants can engage in insightful conversations, learn about the missions and initiatives of different organizations, and explore potential avenues for involvement, including volunteer opportunities and board positions."
The Valdosta Young Professionals program, in collaboration with Greater Valdosta United Way and The Turner Center for the Arts, "seeks to empower young professionals to make a difference in their local community," organizers said. "By encouraging employee engagement with nonprofits, Valdosta Young Professionals aims to cultivate a sense of pride, loyalty and lasting roots among professionals in Valdosta-Lowndes County."
For more information and to register for the nonprofit speed dating event, visit the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce website at ValdostaChamber.com.
