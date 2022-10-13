VALDOSTA – A nonprofit is investing $1 million for affordable housing in South Georgia.
CareSource, which is touted as the state’s only nonprofit Medicaid provider, announced a $1 million investment to advance affordable housing in the Valdosta area and other rural South Georgia cities, representatives said in a statement at the American Rural Prosperity Summit in Athens.
Jason Anavitarte, director of health equity and life services at CareSource Georgia, said the news follows CareSource’s $2.5 million investment in metro Atlanta last month, making the overall investment toward affordable housing initiatives total $3.5 million.
“CareSource is excited to announce our investment of $1 million in affordable housing in collaboration with the Volunteers of America to show our continued commitment to creating programs that target the social determinants of health for our members. Our mission at CareSource is to make a lasting difference in the lives of our members and we are grateful for our community partners, like the VOA, that help us to further our mission in the state of Georgia,” he said.
Rob Rogers, president and CEO of the VOA, said the nonprofit organization provides affordable housing and other services to low-income families throughout Georgia and the United States. CareSource’s investment will be used for new construction housing, multi-family housing and a senior housing complex.
“We are honored to celebrate this new partnership with CareSource because we know that access to safe and affordable housing is essential to good health. The VOA has housed nearly 600 people in rural Georgia and provided housing stabilization support to 800 individuals. CareSource’s donation will help us continue to serve rural Georgia and meet the needs of hundreds more,” he said.
As a mission-driven organization that seeks to help its members beyond providing traditional health care, CareSource representatives said the nonprofit works with organizations across the state to help Georgians be equipped with the resources they need to lead healthy lives.
Chris Clark, president and CEO of the Georgia Chamber of Commerce, said addressing the social determinants of health, providing members with better access to care and advancing health equity has been at the core of CareSource’s work for years and is what drives its partnerships.
“The Georgia Chamber commends CareSource's investment in rural housing demonstrating their commitment to Georgians statewide and their desire for affordable, dependable housing which in turn promotes a better standard of living for all,” he said.
