VALDOSTA – “Noises Off” is a play within a play that takes audiences through rehearsals for a show, then backstage to watch the actors’ antics during a performance of the show, then a run-through of the show as it disintegrates a short time into its run.
And just about every actor is playing two parts – the actor plays the actor and the role the actor is playing. Or is that three parts?
“Noises Off” is a farce, often described as a comedy tour de force.And the Lowndes High School Off-Broadway student cast is ready to run in and out of the set’s many doors, up and down its stairs and across the balcony, hurling well-timed one-liners and dodging the better-timed swings of an axe.
Dr. Mark McQuade, LHS Off-Broadway director, said the show should be a fun ride for audiences.
In rehearsals, it’s been a fun ride for the student cast.
McQuade is in his second semester directing LHS Off-Broadway. He’s originally from Indiana but has been in South Georgia for several years working with Valdosta State University before joining the LHS faculty.
Rehearsals started a few weeks before the Christmas break and continued when school reconvened.
While it’s a fun show to rehearse, it is also challenging.
It’s not easy entering and exiting through all of those doors and remembering which door when.
But the payoff can be worth it.
“Called the funniest farce ever written, ‘Noises Off’ presents a manic menagerie as a cast of itinerant actors rehearse a flop called ‘Nothing’s On.’ Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play,” according to a blurb on the play.
LHS Off-Broadway will stage the musical “Hairspray” in the spring.
THE CAST:
Suzanne Lloyd, Tae Foreman, Jeffrey Yochum, Rebecca Keown, Mackenzie McMichen, Jayden Terry, Riley Rentz, Samuel Butler, Cal Williams, Joni Olson, Keziah Wright-Gross, Nefi Gochez, Annabelle Tillman.
LHS Off-Broadway presents “Noises Off,” 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and 1 p.m. & 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, Lowndes High School Performing Arts Center, off Norman Drive. Ticket: $10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.