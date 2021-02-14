VALDOSTA — Lowndes County reported no COVID-19 deaths Sunday, according to their reports.
South Georgia Medical Center did not update its numbers Sunday but has reported 271 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Not all SGMC patients are Lowndes County residents.
Lowndes has reported 125 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Lowndes County has reported 7,116 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 more than the previous day, according to the GDPH.
Lowndes has had 4,046 antigen positive cases, four less than reported the previous day; health officials have said in the past that human error in transposing numbers can cause decreases in numbers.
The county also reported 329 hospitalizations and 54 probable deaths, according to state data.
Again, the hospital did not update its report Sunday; SGMC had 29 confirmed COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized Saturday.
Since the start of the pandemic, the hospital has discharged 1,382 virus patients.
SGMC continues to vaccinate its employees but has added regional COVID-19 drive-thru site numbers into its vaccination total, showing 7,979 people have been vaccinated.
The Valdosta Daily Times has a detailed list of the gender, age, race and chronic condition existence for all deaths in Lowndes County that have been reported so far. That information can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.