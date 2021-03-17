VALDOSTA — School officials for Scintilla Charter Academy have decided to cancel school for Thursday, March 18.
The decision was made Wednesday evening due to inclement weather expected in Lowndes County Thursday.
Lowndes County released a statement earlier Wednesday regarding the storms stating “the most likely timing for storms to begin moving through the immediate area is between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday. Lowndes County is expected to experience rainy conditions with strong winds.”
As of 9:13 p.m. Wednesday, no other school systems in the Lowndes County area reported closures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.