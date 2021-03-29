Valdosta City Schools Logo 2
Owner

VALDOSTA — There are no current COVID-19 cases among students or faculty within the Valdosta City School system for the week. 

Thirty students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.

The 8,284 systemwide student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,590 virtual students and 5,694 in-person.

The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of March 26, according to a report released by school officials this week.

There are 1,122 employees, five of whom are quarantined due to possible exposure.

The system stated there will be no update on April 5 as the schools will be closed for spring break. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you