VALDOSTA — There are no current COVID-19 cases among students or faculty within the Valdosta City School system for the week.
Thirty students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
The 8,284 systemwide student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,590 virtual students and 5,694 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of March 26, according to a report released by school officials this week.
There are 1,122 employees, five of whom are quarantined due to possible exposure.
The system stated there will be no update on April 5 as the schools will be closed for spring break.
