VALDOSTA – No new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in Lowndes County but patients in Tift and Turner counties raised the total number of cases to eight in the South Health District, according to a district statement.
The person in Tift County remained hospitalized as of noon Friday and the source of exposure is unknown; the Turner County resident is isolated at home and the source of exposure is known, according to the statement.
The number of eight confirmed cases does not include a separate confirmed positive case announced Thursday. The district did not include that patient with the other eight because the patient is not a resident of the area, said Kristin Patten, public information officer for the South Health District.
The Lowndes County number remains at six cases.
The Department of Public Health's daily status report will now be updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. Residents can view updates at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
