VALDOSTA – No injuries were reported in an apartment fire at The Gables Saturday evening, according to the Valdosta Fire Department.
Firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of one of the structures at the St. Augustine Road apartment complex, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said at the scene.
The fire was in one apartment that suffered mostly water damage. Several VFD trucks and vehicles responded to the scene.
