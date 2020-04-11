VALDOSTA – Lowndes County is still at 59 cases of the coronavirus, according to the 7 p.m. Saturday update by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The number of cases increased from 56 to 59 Friday but has remained the same since.
For more data on Lowndes and the surrounding counties, The Valdosta Daily Times has created a database to track COVID-19 across the South Health District.
To reach the database, click the link here.
The GDPH status report is updated twice a day — once at noon and once at 7 p.m. The VDT database is updated daily after noon.
