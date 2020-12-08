VALDOSTA — Nine new student COVID-19 cases and six new staff cases have been reported at Valdosta City Schools as of Dec. 4.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,279 students with 2,468 virtual and 5,811 in-person, according to the report.
There are 194 students quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the report released this week by city school officials.
Out of the system’s 1,122 employees, 17 are quarantined for possible exposure.
The next update from the school will be posted Monday, Dec. 14, school officials said, and will reflect data from Dec. 5-11.
