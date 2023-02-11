VALDOSTA — First Baptist Church of Valdosta rolled out the red carpet for a star-studded event Friday evening.
First Baptist hosted the Fifth Annual Night to Shine event, with more than 300 guests and volunteers.
Night to Shine sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation is a prom for people with disabilities ages 14 and up, according to the website.
Guests are celebrated with a red carpet, crowns and tiaras, corsages and boutonnieres, limo rides, games, dancing, dinner and the whole VIP treatment.
Justin Devereaux, First Baptist minister, said this is the first event held in person since COVID-19.
“It is great to be back in person versus the virtual event we have held since COVID,” he said. “Being able to see the smiles on their faces, there is nothing else like it.”
Sharon Duffus, ResCare employee, attended Night to Shine for the second time. She escorted Joshua Bev.
“It’s a privilege to be a part of this event because it’s not every day that these individuals are able to get out and get dressed up,” she said. “This is a great way to show the community that they are just like you and me. ... They know how to have fun.”
Duffus said Night to Shine builds a sense of unity and is a great way to bring awareness to the special abilities of the disabled community.
The vision of Night to Shine is to provide an unforgettable night full of faith, hope and love for the amazing people with disabilities.
“Tonight is all about our guests knowing that this community and church loves them because God loves them,” Devereaux said. “Everyone in attendance should feel like the king and queen that they are.”
The event is made possible with the support of community partners, sponsorships and donations which make the night one to remember.
