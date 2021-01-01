VALDOSTA – At least 13 residents were displaced Thursday evening by fire at an apartment complex, city officials said.
No injuries were reported.
Authorities said the fire was started by a child playing with a lighter.
Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at Park Chase Apartment, 1100 Old Statenville Road, city officials said in a statement.
"The first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke and fire extending from a second-floor window," city officials said. "Additional crews responded to bring the fire under control."
Twenty-three firefighters responded. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on scene operations.
