Valdosta firefighters respond to a fire at Park Chase Apartments Thursday evening.

VALDOSTA – At least 13 residents were displaced Thursday evening by fire at an apartment complex, city officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities said the fire was started by a child playing with a lighter.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at Park Chase Apartment, 1100 Old Statenville Road, city officials said in a statement.

"The first fire unit arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke and fire extending from a second-floor window," city officials said. "Additional crews responded to bring the fire under control."

Twenty-three firefighters responded. Valdosta Police Department and South Georgia Medical Center EMS assisted with on scene operations.

